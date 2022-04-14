Wholesale prices up 11.2%; energy soars

WASHINGTON – The surging cost of energy pushed wholesale prices up a record 11.2% last month from a year earlier, another sign that inflationary pressure is widespread in the U.S. economy.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that its producer price index – which measures inflation before it reaches consumers – climbed at the fastest year-over-year pace in records going back to 2010, and rose 1.4% from February.

Energy prices, which soared after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, were up 36.7% from March 2021.

Under pressure to combat rising prices, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark short-term rate by a quarter-point last month and has signaled it plans several more hikes this year.