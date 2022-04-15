FDA begins regulating e-cigs, synthetic nicotine

U.S. regulators will soon begin cracking down on vaping companies using a now-closed loophole.

Under a law taking effect Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration can regulate e-cigarettes and similar products that use synthetic nicotine. Companies must now register with the FDA and submit their products for review within 30 days.

The FDA's action does not automatically ban the products. Instead it brings them under the same regulatory scheme as older e-cigarettes that derive their nicotine from tobacco.

PNC Bank parent's earnings drop 22%

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.43 billion, or $3.23 per share, a 22% decline from the $1.83 billion, or $4.10 a share, reported for the same three months of 2021.

The Pittsburgh-based parent of PNC Bank recovered $208 million in overdue loans to bring its allowance for credit losses to $5.20 billion at the quarter's end. That compares with $551 million in recovered loan payments that brought the bank's credit loss allowance to $5.22 billion as of March 31, 2021.

Bill Demchak, PNC's chairman, president and CEO, described the company's results as “solid.”

Online marketplace sued after slayings

The online marketplace Letgo is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after the parents of five children were fatally shot and robbed while using the app to try to buy a used SUV in suburban Denver in 2020.

The lawsuit filed in federal court Thursday on behalf of the victims' family claims Letgo, which has been acquired by OfferUp, was negligent because it allowed the alleged shooter to become a “verified seller” using a fake name and despite his criminal history.

The lawsuit, which also names OfferUp as a defendant, argues that while Letgo advertises working with law enforcement agencies to keep its tens of millions of users safe, the only requirement to become a “verified seller” is a working email address.