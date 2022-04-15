Retail sales go up 0.5% amid inflation

NEW YORK – Retail sales rose modestly in March, but higher prices for food, gasoline and other basics took a big share of consumers' wallets.

Retail sales increased 0.5% after registering a revised 0.8% increase from January to February, the U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday. Spending has been fueled by wage gains, solid hiring and more money in banking accounts.

January's increase of 4.9% was the biggest jump in spending since March 2021, when U.S. households received a final federal stimulus check of $1,400. But soaring prices on everything, particularly at the gas pump, are now making shoppers choosier about how they spend their money.

Excluding an 8.9% increase at gas stations, overall retail sales slipped 0.3% last month.

Business at general merchandise stores were up 5.4%, while sales at clothing stores rose 2.6%. Restaurant had a 1% increase. But online sales dropped 6.4%, and sales at motor vehicles and parts registered a 1% decline.

The retail report covers only about a third of overall consumer spending and doesn't include services such as haircuts, hotel stays and plane tickets, areas that have been rebounding.