Area solid in woodwork rankings

Twenty Indiana businesses – including three in the Fort Wayne area – are ranked among the 300 largest cabinet, furniture, millwork and related manufacturers in the U.S.

Grabill Cabinet Co., Inc. and Harlan Cabinets in Allen County and Smith Brothers of Berne Inc. in Adams County are on the 2022 FDMC 300 list. Businesses listed include those that provide store fixtures, office/contract and component producers. FDMC stands for Furniture, Display, Millwork + Cabinetry.

MasterBrand Cabinets in southern Indiana, with estimated 2021 sales surpassing $2.8 billion, ranks No. 3 overall and is the largest on the list from the state. The Indiana State Department of Agriculture drew attention to the rankings, published on woodworkingnetwork.com in February, with a news release this month.

“Indiana is proud to be ranked as a top producer for so many wood products and to supply a large number of Hoosiers with good paying hardwood manufacturing jobs,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said in a statement.

“Wood is a renewable resource and provides a stability and quality to furniture like no other,” said Crouch, who is also Indiana's secretary of agriculture and rural development.

Annual sales last year for Smith Brothers of Berne, ranked No. 88, were estimated at $100 million. Grabill Cabinet, ranked No. 194, had estimated annual sales of $28.6 million while Harlan Cabinets, ranked No. 290, had estimated sales of nearly $11 million.

Woodworking Network noted in its report that because information is solicited before the fiscal year-end for many companies, some sales numbers were marked as an estimate. In some cases, the information listed may be based on Woodworking Network's research or from recognized sources such as Dun & Bradstreet and also be indicated as an estimate.

Timing may have affected some employment numbers, too. Dovetail Brands, an affiliate of Fort Wayne-based Ambassador Enterprises, for example, acquired Grabill Cabinets in the fourth quarter of 2021. In February, when the deal was announced, Dovetail CEO Seth Nash said Grabill Cabinets had about 140 employees, but that all employees had been retained with the ownership change. Dovetail Brands, founded last year, also includes Dutch Made Custom Cabinetry.

Nash, in a statement last week, said northeast Indiana has a “ heritage of excellence in woodworking, and we believe that the best cabinets in America are produced here. At Grabill and Dutch Made, we're continuing a legacy of building outstanding custom and luxury cabinets for over 75 years.”

While working with dealer and design partners across the U.S., Nash said the business gets to “be a part of creating beautiful spaces where families make some of their best memories. We're pleased to build our products in Indiana, and we're thankful for our growing team of artisans and craftspeople who make it all possible.”

Nash said the kitchen and bath industry is experiencing strong growth.

“After the initial uncertainty of the COVID pandemic, demand for our product has been strong as Americans invest in their homes,” he said. “We're definitely benefiting from that market. As a result, our team is growing, and we're always looking for talented individuals who want to do this creative and meaningful work.”

Dovetail Brands doesn't comment on exact sales figures for its business entities, and Nash noted the FDMC list presents estimates. But, he added, “we're glad to be among the more prominent wood products manufacturers in the state.”

Smith Brothers of Berne and Harlan Cabinet did not return phone calls last week.

MasterBrand was one of several businesses in Jasper to make the list. Kimball International, Inc., ranked 21, was another. It makes office, hospitality furniture and cabinet products and has $569 million in sales while MasterBrand's sales were listed as almost $2.83 billion.

David Banyard, president of MasterBrand Cabinets, attributed the company's success to its “hardworking associates,” which the FDMC list puts at 11,000.

“The roots of MasterBrand Cabinets can be traced back nearly 70 years to Celestine, Indiana, and while we've grown significantly since then, we're proud to still call Indiana home,” Banyard said in a statement.

Indiana's hardwood industry has an annual economic impact of more than $10 billion and supports 70,000 jobs, according to the state.

The release also stated that Indiana's Hardwood Strategy aims to grow the numbers by promoting the expansion of current wood processing facilities, attracting new companies to the state, educating consumers and businesses on sustainability and seeking opportunities to increase the value of Indiana's hardwood products.

“Having many Indiana headquartered companies on this list is something we are proud of,” Bruce Kettler, direct of the state's Department of Agriculture said.

Ohio companies on the list include Sauder Woodworking with 2,400 employees and $625 million in estimated 2021 sales. Sauder, ranked No. 19 on the list, has operations in New Haven.

