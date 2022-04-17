Sunday, April 17, 2022 1:00 am
Week ahead
Monday
• Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens
Tuesday
• Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market opens
Wednesday
• National Association of Realtors reports existing home sales for March
Thursday
• Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits
• Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates
• American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens
