Sunday, April 17, 2022 1:00 am

Week ahead

Monday

• Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens

Tuesday

• Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market opens

Wednesday

• National Association of Realtors reports existing home sales for March

Thursday

• Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits

• Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates

• American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens 

 

