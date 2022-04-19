Jobless rate up, but still below norm

Unemployment in the Fort Wayne metro area inched up in March but remained below state and national rates and unemployment last year at this time.

Last month, the metropolitan statistical area's unemployment stood at 2.5%, compared with 2.4% in February, according to figures the Indiana Department of Workforce Development released Monday. A year ago, the area's unemployment rate was 4.6%.

The Fort Wayne Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.

Statewide, unemployment at 2.7% was unchanged from February, but down from 4.6% last year. The national rate fell to 3.8% in March, from 4.1% in February and 6% last March.

When considered alone, Fort Wayne's unemployment rate, at 2.7%, is slightly higher than the metropolitan statistical area's, and is unchanged from February.

Allen County's rate was 2.6%, up from 2.5% in February. Generally, 5% unemployment is considered full employment.

Overall, the month-over-month numbers have plateaued, said two experts on the local jobs scene.

“When we compare March of this year to March 2021, we are seeing fewer unemployed workers in northeast Indiana, but the month-over-month comparison is essentially flat,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute.

However, the job market remains strong for those seeking work, she said, “so employers can expect to have to compete for available workers for at least the next few months, especially if they are looking to fill skilled positions.”

Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works, said the demand for local workers continues to outpace supply.

That could be good for workers long term, because employers will step up their offers, he said.

“Anecdotally, it appears employers are doing a lot of good things to attract workers, including stepping up to the plate by increasing wages,” he said. “Some may also be prompted to consider other factors related to job quality,” such as training and “giving workers a voice that can influence change in a workplace.”

If overall job quality is improved, “that's a good outcome,” Farrant said.

