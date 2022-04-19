Musk has options to counter Twitter

DETROIT – Twitter has dropped a major roadblock in front of Elon Musk's effort to take over the company, leaving investors to wonder about the mercurial Tesla CEO's next move.

The social media company has adopted a “poison pill” defense that makes it difficult for Musk or any other investor to buy Twitter without the board of directors' approval. Musk, who currently owns about 9% of the company, last week disclosed an offer of about $43 billion, or $54.20 per share.

Twitter's next likely move is to formally reject Musk's offer, although it could also enter into negotiations. Musk has a number of options which also include talks with the board, sweetening his offer, or even triggering the poison pill, which experts say could be disastrous.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Twitter's board said it approved the defensive move to protect the social media platform from “coercive or otherwise unfair” takeover tactics.

Although he said his offer was “final,” Musk may have to raise his bid to satisfy other shareholders.

The Twitter board's poison pill would give stockholders as of April 25 the right to buy one one-thousandth of a share of preferred stock for each common share they own, at a price of $210. The rights are triggered if any person or group of investors buys 15% or more of the company's shares without board approval.