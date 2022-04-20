Netflix subscribers decline by 200,000

Netflix suffered its first subscriber loss in more than a decade, causing its shares to plunge 25% in extended trading amid concerns that the pioneering streaming service may have already seen its best days.

The company's customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to its quarterly earnings report released Tuesday It's the first time Netflix's subscribers have fallen since the streaming service became available throughout most of the world outside of China six years ago.

The drop this year stemmed in part from Netflix's decision to withdraw from Russia to protest the war against Ukraine, resulting in a loss of 700,000 subscribers. Netflix acknowledged its problems are deep rooted by projecting a loss of another 2 million subscribers during the April-June period.

The company is hoping to reverse the tide by taking steps it has previously resisted, including blocking the sharing of accounts and introducing a lower-priced – and ad-supported – version of its service.

J&J stops forecasting vaccine sales

Johnson & Johnson is suspending sales forecasts for its COVID-19 vaccine only a few months after saying the shot could bring in as much as $3.5 billion this year. A global supply surplus and uncertainty about future demand prompted the change, J&J said Tuesday.

J&J's one-shot vaccine brought in $457 million in global sales during the first quarter. But the vaccine registered only $75 million in sales in the U.S., or about 25% less than in last year's first quarter. J&J has said it doesn't intend to profit from the vaccine.

Penske buying Ford's electric vans

Penske Truck Leasing said it has ordered 750 units of Ford Motor Co.'s E-Transit battery-electric van. Ford said ahead of its February launch that Walmart Inc. ordered 1,100 units of the all-electric cargo van.