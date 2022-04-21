Salmon farm to employ 100 in Ohio

A Massachusetts-based salmon producer broke ground Wednesday for a $290 million to $320 million land-based Atlantic salmon farm in Pioneer, Ohio, which it expects to bring more than 100 new jobs to Williams County.

AquaBounty, of Maynard, Massachusetts, said it expects commercial stocking of salmon eggs to begin in late 2023.

“We are pleased to have officially begun building our next-generation, highly productive facility in Pioneer, Ohio, which will serve as a model for the aquaculture industry and our continued expansion,” said Sylvia Wulf, AquaBounty's chief executive officer, in the statement.

AquaBounty said it offers a consistent supply of salmon raised in the U.S. in a safe, secure and sustainable way, and strategically locates its facilities within easy reach of key U.S. markets to accelerate delivery of fresh Atlantic salmon to consumers.