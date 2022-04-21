SDI reports records set in 1st quarter

Steel Dynamics Inc. on Wednesday reported first-quarter financial results that included several new records, including steel shipments of 2.9 million tons, net sales of $5.6 billion and operating income of $1.5 billion.

The Fort Wayne-based steelmaker posted record earnings of $1.1 billion, or $5.71 per diluted common share, almost triple the $431 million, or $2.03 a share, reported for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Steel Dynamics' financial filing includes $84 million of startup costs for the company's Sinton, Texas, flat roll steel mill.

One of The Bradley owners being acquired

Benchmark Pyramid has announced plans to acquire Provenance Hotels, part owner of The Bradley in downtown Fort Wayne. The deal is expected to close by June 30. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, co-founder of Vera Bradley Inc., will continue to have an ownership stake in the local $30 million boutique hotel, which opened in July.

No name changes are planned for The Bradley, which includes first-floor restaurant Arbor and rooftop terrace bar Birdie's, spokesman Andrew Doucette said.

Amazon has plans for solar farm in area

Amazon on Tuesday said it plans a solar farm in Huntington County but could not provide many details – including the exact location.

The online retail giant said the Fort Wayne-area project would be one of 37 new wind and solar energy projects across the U.S. A spokesman said via email he could not respond to several questions, including cost, timeline or whether appropriate zoning was already in place for the unspecified site.