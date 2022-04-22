CNN pulls plug on streaming service

NEW YORK – CNN is shutting down its CNN+ streaming service less than a month after its launch.

It had started March 29, shortly before CNN was taken over by new corporate parents. The new leaders of Warner Bros. Discovery quickly let it be known they considered CNN+ an ill-conceived idea.

The subscription-based service will be shut down at the end of April. Executives said some CNN+ programming and employees will be absorbed into the TV network and website, but there will be layoffs. The head of CNN+, Andrew Morse, is leaving the company.

In a memo to employees, incoming CNN Chief Executive Chris Licht said consumers wanted “simplicity and an all-in service” rather than stand-alone offerings.

In a Thursday town hall, executives also said that the service's inability to show live breaking news was a crucial failing. Because of contracts with cable and satellite companies, CNN+ could not stream the CNN TV network.

“It's a little bit like The New York Times subscription without The New York Times,” said J.B. Perrette, head of Discovery's streaming services.

Perrette said Discovery had learned from trying to launch its own news service in Poland, and in seeing the experiences of other paid streaming services in the United States such as Fox Nation, that CNN+ could not expect to get near 1 million subscribers.

Unlike CNN+, which was charging customers $5.99 a month, broadcast networks like ABC, CBS and NBC offer free news-streaming services.

Under AT&T, there were $100 million in development costs and about 500 employees assigned to building out CNN+. Perrette told the employees they would have “first dibs” on about 100 jobs open at CNN. Licht's memo said there would also be at least six months of severance pay.