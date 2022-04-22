GM signs deal with supplier of alloy, magnets

In another move to make sure it has what it needs to electrify its lineup, General Motors Co. said Thursday it entered into a supply agreement with MP Materials Corp. for the alloy and magnets needed for electric-vehicle programs.

MP Materials will supply U.S.-sourced and manufactured rare earth materials – alloy and finished magnets – for electric motors in more than a dozen models using GM's new Ultium EV platform. MP is planning a gradual production ramp-up starting in late 2023. GM plans to build 1 million electric vehicles in North America by 2025.

1st Source Corp. earnings dip

1st Source Corp. on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $27.4 million, or $1.10 per diluted common share, a 3% dip from the $28.1 million, or $1.10 a share, posted for last year's first quarter.

The South Bend-based parent of 1st Source Bank set aside $2.2 million during the quarter to offset defaulted loans, slightly less than the $2.4 million contributed to that fund during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

In a statement, Christopher Murphy III, the company's chairman and CEO, said, “The expected reduction in (Paycheck Protection Program) loan fees and mortgage income had the largest impact on our net income results.” He added that company leaders “were thrilled to learn during the first quarter that Forbes had named 1st Source among 'America's Best Midsize Employers' for the second consecutive year.”