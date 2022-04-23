Interest rate worries send stocks down

NEW YORK – Stocks tumbled on Wall Street on Friday, leaving the S&P 500 with its biggest one-day loss in almost seven weeks, as worries deepen about a surge in interest rates and the U.S. central bank's efforts to fight inflation.

Several disappointing profit reports from companies also shook what's been the market's main pillar of support.

The S&P 500 fell 121.88 points, to 4,271.78. The Dow dropped 981.36 points, to 33,811.40. The Nasdaq lost 335.36 points, closing at 12,839.29. The Dow and Nasdaq also posted losses for the week.

Smaller-company stocks also fell sharply. The Russell 2000 slid 50.80 points, or 2.6%, to 1,940.66.

Markets buckled as the chair of the Federal Reserve indicated the central bank may indeed hike short-term interest rates by double the usual amount at upcoming meetings, starting in two weeks.

The Fed has already raised its key overnight rate once, the first such increase since 2018, as it aggressively removes the tremendous aid thrown at the economy through the pandemic. It's also preparing other moves to put upward pressure on longer-term rates.

By making it more expensive for businesses and households to borrow, the higher rates are meant to slow the economy, which it hopes will halt the worst inflation in generations. But they can also trigger a recession, all while putting downward pressure on most kinds of investments.