GFW nominees revealed

Twenty-four local leaders have been selected as finalists for the 2022 Champions of Change Awards. The awards, which will be distributed Mayá12 at a Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Women's Network luncheon, celebrate those who mentor and empower women in Allen County.

“Great mentors change the world every day, one person at a time. By investing in others, they make an immeasurable impact on our community,” said Meghan Short, director of investor programs at GFW Inc. “It's our honor to spotlight our local mentors through the Champions of Change Awards.”

This year, three awards will be given by the GFW Inc. Women's Network to extraordinary people from Allen County – one from each of three industries: education, nonprofit, and corporate. Wendy Moyle and John Dortch were the inaugural winners in 2019. Corinna Ladd and Marty Pastura were the winners in 2020. Leslee Hill and Rachel Tobin-Smith won in 2021.

The finalists for 2022 areáMadeleine Baker, Early Childhood Alliance;áDeborah Beckman, Imagine More LLC;áKatie Jo Dilling, Affine Hospitality Group;áKaren Francisco, retired, Journal Gazette;áAlison Gerardot, Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne;áBeth Goldsmith, Sold by the Gold;áAmy Hanna, RespectTeam;áPatti Hays, AWS Foundation;áIric Headley, Fort Wayne United;áJennifer Hope, The Mom of an Addict Inc.;áJackie Martinez, Healthier Moms and Babies;áSharon Miller, Bulldog Consulting Services;áKyle Mills, Elevate City Church;áAnn Obergfell, Indiana University Fort Wayne;áChynna Presley, Huntington University;áJeff Roberts, FWCS New Tech Academy;áMaria Saldana, Freedom Freight Solutions;áJama Smith, American Red Cross;áCarly Thompson, Indiana University Fort Wayne;áTerry Valmassoi, Master Spas;áKristal Walker, Sweetwater;áDenita Washington, Fort Wayne Girlz Rock;áJeannÚ Wickens, Parkview Health; andáJill Zahm, Parkview Heart Institute.

Nominations were submitted online by members of the Allen County community. They were reviewed and scored on a blind basis by a panel of education, nonprofit and corporate leaders from outside the county.

The GFW Inc. Women's Network will present the Champions of Change Awards at the Lodge at Camp Red Cedar.

Tables and individual tickets are available; to learn more and to register, go to champions2022.gfwinc.com.