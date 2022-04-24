Housing market remains tight

LOS ANGELES – Shortly after moving to South Florida for a new job with the U.S. military, Shannon Kaufman and his wife, Wendy, signed up for a whole other mission: buying a home.

For months, they scoured listings, strategizing late into the night on which homes to target and working out how much they could afford, even if it meant using some retirement savings.

After visiting 200 listings and making offers on 15 homes that ultimately didn't pan out, the Kaufmans finally found a home that fits at least some of their needs. They'll be renting it, however.

“We found a place that's smaller than we want, but it'll work until we have something built or until the market cools off,” said Shannon Kaufman, 47.

America's housing market has grown increasingly frenzied, and prices are out of reach for many buyers, especially first-timers. This spring, traditionally the busiest season for home sales, is more likely to deliver frustration and disappointment for aspiring homebuyers than it is homeownership.

The number of homes for sale nationally remains near record lows, fueling fierce competition among buyers. From Los Angeles to Raleigh, North Carolina, when a house does hit the market, it typically sells within days.

Bidding wars are common, often driving the sale price well above what the owner was asking. And would-be buyers planning to finance their purchase with a home loan are often losing out to investors and others able to buy a home with cash. A quarter of all homes sold in February were purchased with cash, up from 22% a year ago, according to the National Association of Realtors. Real estate investors accounted for 19% of transactions, up from 17%.

Nichol Khan, a project manager, and her husband Ed moved to Mesa, Arizona, from Phoenix two years ago to shorten their commute. Home prices in the Phoenix area have jumped 20% from a year ago to average $500,000, according to Realtor.com.

“The prices just keep going up and up,” Khan said.

The couple have lost out on more than a dozen homes they bid on. Some of the homes ended up selling for less in cash than the couple had offered.

“We don't have $500,000 in cash,” said Khan, 42. “We just could not be competitive with that.”

Fewer homes for sale and high prices have been the hallmark of the housing market for the past 10 years or so. Now, rising mortgage rates further complicate the homebuying equation. Higher rates could limit the pool of buyers and cool the rate of home price growth – good news for buyers. But higher rates also weaken their buying power.

The average rate on a 30-year home loan had climbed to about 4.7% before Easter. A year ago, average rates hovered just above 3%, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

Would-be buyers who applied for a home loan in February faced a median monthly mortgage payment of $1,653, including principal and interest, an increase of 8.3% from a year ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Buyers should set their sights on homes that are listed well within what they can afford, experts say.

“You should be looking 15% to 20% below their limit; that gives them room for appraisal gaps, it gives them room for negotiating,” said Tracy Hutton, a broker with Century 21 in Indianapolis.

Being well prepared sometimes isn't enough when a homeowner prefers to accept an all-cash offer, rather than sell to a buyer with financing.

Wendy Kaufman in South Florida couldn't even get into an open house for a property on the market after she revealed the couple had a mortgage backed by the Veterans Administration.

“When they saw I had a VA preapproval, they said, 'Sorry we don't want to work with you.'” she said.

Sometimes, buyers don't have a chance to make an offer before a home is snapped up, sight unseen. In the Miami area, so-called “blind offers” have become common as a way to get around other buyers, said Rafael Corrales, a Redfin agent.

One reason is the ultra-low level of homes for sale, which for the greater Miami metropolitan area, was down 55% in February from a year ago, according to Realtor.com.

Although every market is unique, there is one common hurdle across the U.S.: affordability. The median U.S. home price jumped 15% in February from a year earlier to $357,300, according to the National Association of Realtors.

The San Jose, California, metro area had 40% fewer homes for sale in February than a year ago, according to Realtor.com. Buyers there have to navigate some of the most expensive home prices in the nation. The median home listing price climbed 13.3% to about $1.36 million in February from a year earlier.

The market trends are a bit more welcoming for buyers in the Midwest, including the Indianapolis metropolitan area, where the number of homes for sale was down about 23% from a year ago. The median home price there stood at $287,000 in February, up 8.5% from a year earlier.

In Raleigh, home listings were down a whopping 55% from February 2021. Competition for fewer homes helped push the median price to $430,000, a 9% increase.