Local listings increase, prices up

New listings are up in the Fort Wayne area, giving buyers more options. But the market remains tight, and housing is more expensive, based on Multiple Listing Service figures.

The Upstate Alliance of Realtors data shows 795 new listings in March, up 3.1% fromMarch 2021. Year to date, 1,932 new listings were reported, up 2.8% from the same period in 2021, a report shows.

But the average sales price of $227,296, based on data through April 10, is up about 9% when compared to the first quarter a year ago. And the median price of $198,000, representing the middle value of all sales listed, is up almost 14%.

The Multiple Listing Service for Upstate, also known as UPSTAR, includes listings and sales activities primarily for Allen, Whitley, Huntington, Adams, Wells, DeKalb and Noble counties.

The market remains highly competitive, even with the slight inventory increase, one Columbia City real estate professional said.

“There's been a lot of, I don't want to say fighting, but bidding over the same home,” Sara Belcher, with LT Group Real Estate in Columbia City, said last week. “Your buyer might bid on a home that 20-plus others are bidding on.”

The competition and rising interest rates are causing some would-be sellers to stay on the sideline, further affecting the potential inventory pool.

“They can't list when they can't buy,” Belcher said.

Still, closed sales in northeast Indiana are also trending higher than last year.

The UPSTAR Multiple Listing Service shows closed home sales were up 5.3% last month compared to March 2021. Year to date, closed sales of 1,683 represent a 7% increase from the same period last year.

And for those willing to make a move, the market is favoring them. In March, the percent of the original list price received, when evaluating overall sales, was 100.4% compared to 96.4% in March 2020 when the coronavirus became a global pandemic. Year to date, data shows the percent of original list price received is 99.5%.

