Week ahead

Tuesday

• Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for April

• General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results

• Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results

Wednesday

• Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results

• Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results

• Meta Platforms Inc. reports quarterly financial results

Thursday

• Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product

• Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits

• Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates

• Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results

• Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results

• Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results

Friday

• Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for March

• Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results

Saturday

• Berkshire Hathaway reports quarterly financial results