Charity lunch sale returns

OMAHA, Neb. – The world's most expensive lunch will go on sale again this spring when investor Warren Buffett auctions off a private meal to raise money for a California homeless charity one last time.

Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway's CEO, held the lunch auction once a year for 20 years before the pandemic began to raise money for the Glide Foundation, which helps the homeless in San Francisco. The auction has been on hiatus for the past two years, but Glide said Monday – a few days before thousands of shareholders are expected to gather at this week's Berkshire annual meeting – that the event will be revived this year.

Every winning bid since 2008 has topped $1 million, and Buffett has raised nearly $34.5 million for the charity over the years.

Whirlpool Corp. tops shares forecast

Whirlpool Corp. on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $313 million.

The company, based in Benton Harbor, Michigan, said it had net income of $5.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.31 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.90 per share.

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances posted revenue of $4.92 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts.

Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.4 billion.

Amazon workers fight for agreement

In the aftermath of their hard-won labor victory, Amazon workers in the New York City borough of Staten Island popped Champagne, cheered their victory and danced in celebration. But their jovial attitude will be tested by a company that seems likely to drag its feet to the bargaining table.

The nascent Amazon Labor Union, or ALU, has said it wants longer breaks for warehouse employees, more time off and a dramatically higher minimum hourly wage of $30, up from just over $18 per hour now at the Staten Island facility.

To achieve anything close to that, the grassroots union would need to negotiate a contract with Amazon that both sides, as well as union members, agree on.