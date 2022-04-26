Railway unions counter raise offers

OMAHA, Neb. — All major railroads now plan to offer their employees up to $600 a month in advance of raises they expect to pay once the current two-year-old national contract talks are settled.

But a coalition of unions that represents more than 105,000 railroad workers said Monday they'll refuse the payments because workers would be on the hook to repay some of the money if the eventual raises aren't big enough. The unions want the National Carriers' Conference Committee that represents more than 30 railroads to negotiate a contract instead.

“This latest proposal, somewhere between a loan and a payday advance, is just further evidence that the NCCC has no intentions of reaching a voluntary settlement any time soon,” the unions said in a statement. “You don't offer temporary proposals if you plan to offer a complete contract settlement.”

The group that represents the railroads said they'll keep their offer on the table because it would put money in the pockets of workers quickly at a time when inflation is soaring while other issues are sorted out at the bargaining table. The pandemic has made it difficult to bargain because few in-person meetings have been held.

“Rail employees work hard and deserve compensation increases that keep them among the best paid employees in the nation,” the railroads said. “The railroads want to reach new national agreements with the labor organizations that provide those increases, but the issues on the national bargaining table are complex and there is more work to be done before complete agreements can be finalized.”