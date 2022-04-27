Franklin's income up from 2021

Franklin Electric Co. reported quarterly operating income of $39.9 million, compared with $33.8 million in the same quarter last year.

The Fort Wayne-based producer and marketer of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel said quarterly sales were $451.5 million, up from $333 million a year earlier.

The company's distribution business posted year-over-year sales growth of 41%, the water systems business gained 38% and the fueling systems business was up 28%, said Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric's chairman and chief executive officer, in a statement.

“Overall, the first quarter was a strong start to the year as we delivered another record first quarter for revenue, operating income and earnings per share,” Sengstack said. “We maintained our momentum with continued strong demand across all our businesses.”

Old National reports first-quarter loss

Old National Bancorp reported a loss of $27.6 million in its first quarter. After adjusting for non-recurring costs, the Evansville-based bank holding company said it earned 40 cents per share.

The holding company for Old National Bank posted revenue of $300.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $291.8 million.

First Merchants bank earns $48.6 million

First Merchants Corp. on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $48.6 million, or 91 cents per share.

The Muncie-based parent of First Merchants Bank posted revenue of $135.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $128.2 million.