GM books profit amid headwinds

General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra said the company is in “execution mode” for its electric vehicles and again touted its plans while reporting a first-quarter profit, as crosstown rival Ford Motor Co. celebrated the launch of its electric F-150.

The coinciding events gave each automaker a way to try to outshine the other. Ford is delivering the first full-size electric truck, beating GM to market by a year with its F-150 Lightning. GM is continuing to maintain high demand despite record vehicle prices driven by low inventory amid supply-chain struggles.

GM booked $2.9 billion in net income in the first quarter of 2021, which was only down slightly from last year's first-quarter profit of $3 billion. Revenue from January to March was at $36 billion, up from the $32.5 billion GM made in the first quarter of 2021.

In 2021, automakers lost billions in potential revenue from a shortage of semiconductors or microchips. Though the semiconductor supply situation is still fluid, GM did not have to shut down plants for several months until it recently had to halt production at the Fort Wayne, Indiana, truck plant.