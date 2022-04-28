Lutheran parent's loss shrinks, debt grows

The good news is Lutheran Health Network's parent company improved its first-quarter performance by $63 million compared with the previous year, officials announced Wednesday.

The bad news is Community Health Systems Inc. again reported a loss for the three months ended March 31.

The worse news is the Franklin, Tennessee-based health care company reported higher long-term debt – $12.15 billion – than it had a year ago – $12.11 billion.

Community Health on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $1 million, or 1 cent per diluted common share, a significant improvement to the loss of $64 million, or 51 cents a share, posted for the same period of 2021.

Pandemic relief funds received by the company boosted both quarters' results. Without the government money, Community Health would have lost $36 million during this year's first quarter and $126 million during the previous year's first quarter, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CEO Tim Hingtgen found reasons to be optimistic when he commented on the company's results.

“We experienced the largest COVID (patient) surge to date during the first quarter, which negatively impacted net operating revenues, labor expense, and length of stay during the quarter,” he said in a statement. “As COVID case counts subsided, our operational and financial performance significantly improved during the month of March, as patient volumes returned and COVID-related expenses moderated.”

Although Hingtgen expects contract labor rates to remain elevated for the rest of 2022, he expects revenues to increase as patients who have delayed elective surgeries, including hip and knee replacements, go ahead with the procedures.

Community Health's net operating revenues increased by $100 million year over year to $3.11 billion as of March 31.

The company's net interest expense for the quarter was $217 million – or 7% of its operating revenues.

Community Health ended the first quarter with 83 hospitals, two fewer than it owned 12 months prior. The company had 11,557 beds in service at the end of March, more than 400 fewer than the previous period.

Lutheran Health Network employs more than 7,000 in multiple health care settings, including Lutheran Hospital, Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Downtown Hospital, which opened in November.

sslater@jg.net