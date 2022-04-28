Russia accused of using gas as blackmail

WARSAW, Poland -- Polish and Bulgarian leaders accused Russia of using natural gas to blackmail their countries after Russia's state-controlled energy company stopped supplying them with gas Wednesday.

The gas cutoff to Poland and Bulgaria came after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that “unfriendly” countries would need to start paying for gas in rubles, Russia's currency, which Bulgaria and Poland refused to do.

Russian energy giant Gazprom said in a statement that it hadn't received any payments from Poland and Bulgaria since April 1 and was suspending deliveries starting Wednesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the announcement by Gazprom “is yet another attempt by Russia to use gas as an instrument of blackmail.”

Europe pays Russia $400 million a day for gas, money Putin would lose with a complete cutoff.

Russia, however, rejected the idea that it was using blackmail, while warning it may halt gas supplies to other European customers if they also refuse to switch to paying in rubles.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Poland's parliament that he thinks the suspension was revenge for new sanctions against Russia that Poland imposed because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian gas supplies to both Poland and Bulgaria already were expected to end later this year.

Poland relies on coal for 70% of its energy needs, with gas only making up around 7% of its energy mix. In Bulgaria, the main consumers of gas are district heating companies. Bulgaria's energy minister said his country can meet the needs of users for at least a month.