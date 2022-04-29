Amazon reports 1st quarterly loss in 7 years

NEW YORK – Amazon reported its first quarterly loss since 2015 on Thursday. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant's stock fell more than 10% in after-hours trading.

Amazon reported a loss of $3.84 billion for the first three months of the year. A year ago, it reported a profit of $8.1 billion, or $15.79 a share, for the first quarter.

The ocean of red ink in Amazon's report came from the company's accounting for a $7.6 billion loss in value of its stock investment in Rivian Automotive.

While in-store sales rose, March is the first month to show decline in online sales since the pandemic began, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse.

Jobless claims decline last week

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell again last week with numbers still at historically low levels.

Jobless claims in the U.S. declined by 5,000, to 180,000, for the week ending April 23, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally reflect the number of layoffs.

The four-week average for claims, which evens out the weekly ups and downs, rose slightly to 179,750 from 177,500 the previous week.

Mortgage rate takes dip to 5.1%

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate edged down for the first time in two months, following a swift ascent to levels that have not been seen in more than a decade.

After seven weeks of increases, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage inched down to 5.1% from 5.11% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. Last week's average rate was the highest since April 2010. One year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 2.98%.

Freddie Mac reported the average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages rose to 4.4% from 4.38% last week. One year ago, it stood at 2.31%.