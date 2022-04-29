Kingsford honors local BBQ owner

A local barbecue business owner will be a Kingsford Preserve the Pit Fellow this year.

Kingsford on Wednesday announced the sophomore class of Preserve the Pit Fellows for the 2022 cohort, including Cameron Brooks of Fort Wayne. Kingsford received more than 2,700 applications, almost three times the number of last year's applicants.

Brooks is a fourth-generation barbecue business owner, operating his catering business, Brooks BBQ and Chicken. Established by Brooks' great-grandmother in 1966, Brooks BBQ and Chicken was the first Black-owned barbecue restaurant in Fort Wayne.

Brooks has rebranded the business, and is currently running a food truck. He acquired a brick-and-mortar location in the Union Street Market at Electric Works, which will become its home this fall.

Brooks will join his cohort of six industry professionals including pitmasters, packagers and farmers for immersive one-on-one training from Kingsford's mentor network, including Kevin Bludso, Howard Conyers, Devita Davison, Bryan Furman, Rashad Jones, Pat Neely and Amy Mills.

He will also receive a grant to invest in and support his business aspirations, furthering the program's commitment to honor the history and culture of Black barbecue and invest in its future, Kingsford said.