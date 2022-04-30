Exxon Mobil takes profit hit after leaving Russia behind

NEW YORK - Exxon Mobil reported $5.48 billion in profits during the first quarter, as oil and gas prices rose steadily, more than doubling its profits compared with the same quarter last year.

But the oil giant took a huge hit as it abandoned its Russian operations because of the war, writing down $3.4 billion.

Including that loss, Exxon Mobile reported profits of $1.28 per share Friday, which was well below expectations of analysts polled by Factset, who were looking for $2.23 per share. Revenue at the Irving, Texas company was $90.5 billion, which far exceeded the $59.15 billion in revenue during the same quarter a year ago.

Ford recalls Explorer SUVs

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.

The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. Also included are 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say that a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the drive shaft to disconnect. Depending on the model, dealers will replace a bushing and the axle cover, or they will update electronic parking brake software. Owners will be notified by mail starting June 6.