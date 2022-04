Spending rises with inflation

WASHINGTON – An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve surged 6.6% in March compared with a year ago, the highest 12-month jump in four decades and further evidence that spiking prices are pressuring household budgets and the health of the economy.

Yet there were signs in Friday's report from the Commerce Department that inflation might be slowing from its galloping pace and perhaps nearing a peak, at least for now.

And despite soaring prices, consumer spending rose faster than inflation for a third consecutive month, suggesting rising prices haven't cooled Americans' desire to shop.

The pandemic's distortions to the economy are also fading as consumers shift their spending back to experiences such as travel, concerts and dining out. That follows a two-year surge of pandemic spending on goods such as exercise bikes, patio furniture and standing desks.

The switch to services helps restrain inflation because prices are rising more slowly for services than for goods.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices rose 5.2% in March from a year earlier – slightly below the 5.3% year-over-year increase in February. It was the first time that 12-month figure has declined since February 2021. Core prices rose 0.3% from February to March, the same as from January to February. Previously, it had risen by a half-point for four straight months.

“The slowdown in (core inflation) is really nice to see,” said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank, in an email to clients. “Inflation may have peaked in March, although the evidence is still a little ambiguous. But inflation's momentum is still very strong.”

Overall inflation jumped 0.9% in March from February, the biggest one-month gain since 2005. Gas prices soared 18% just in March. But they have fallen a bit this month.

Consumers increased their spending by 1.1% last month, more than many economists had expected. The gain largely reflected higher prices. But even adjusted for inflation, spending rose 0.2%.