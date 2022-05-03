Spirit backs Frontier bid over JetBlue

Spirit Airlines said Monday that it still supports Frontier Airlines' $2.9 billion takeover bid for the airline, saying it was more likely to win regulatory approval than JetBlue's competing $3.6 billion offer.

Spirit said antitrust regulators are unlikely to approve JetBlue's offer because of JetBlue's alliance with American Airlines in the Northeast, a deal that the Justice Department is suing to block.

“We struggle to understand how JetBlue can believe” that the Justice Department would let JetBlue strike a deal with American, then buy Spirit, eliminating the nation's largest low-cost airline, the Spirit board said in a letter to JetBlue directors.

JetBlue rejected Spirit's view, especially after promising last week to make concessions designed to assure regulatory approval of its offer. JetBlue's CEO seemed to raise the possibility of a hostile takeover bid.

Shares of Miramar, Florida-based Spirit sank more than 9%. New York-based JetBlue's stock gained nearly 3%, while shares of Denver-based Frontier fell 4%.

The development was a reversal from last month, when Spirit said that after speaking with financial and legal advisers, its directors believed JetBlue's offer could “reasonably” turn out to be the better of the two deals.

Apple probed by EU over abuse of power

BRUSSELS – The European Union said Monday it believes Apple abused its dominant position by limiting access to rivals of its mobile payment system Apple Pay.

The European Commission, the 27-nation bloc's executive arm, has been investigating the technology company since 2020.

The commission's preliminary view is that Apple is restricting competition by preventing mobile wallets app developers from accessing the necessary hardware and software on its devices.