Premier Truck expanding its HQ

Premier Truck Rental plans to invest about $4.9 million to expand its current headquarters near Fort Wayne International Airport.

Company leaders also anticipate adding up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025, Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the local chamber alliance, said in a Tuesday news release. Premier Truck, with headquarters at 9138 Bluffton Road, currently employs more than 110 locally.

Founded in 2014, the family-owned company's offerings range from customizable, job-specific work trucks to utility trailers designed for installing underground and overhead powerlines and fiber. Premier Truck, also known as PTR, serves clients across the U.S., including construction companies, investor-owned utilities, utility contractors, and wind and solar contractors.

Expansion plans include about 18,000 square feet of new warehouse space, 6,000 square feet of new office space, and additional infrastructure to support the company's growing fleet of vehicles, some of which will be electric. Work is estimated to be completed by June 2023.

“We've been fortunate to continue to experience a lot of growth, and this expansion will only leave more room to grow,” said a statement from Adriene Horn, president at Premier Truck.

Company leaders expect to add new employees in various departments and across all skill sets. Interested candidates can learn more and apply on the company's careers webpage. The company did not immediately respond as to its pay range or average, nor the specific types of jobs to be filled.

Rob Troxel, Premier Truck's CEO, said in a statement that employees have perks like happy hours, a free on-site gym and personal training and education reimbursement.

Based on Premier Truck's job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation committed investment of up to $500,000 in the form of incentive-based tax credits and up to $200,000 in conditional training grants. The incentives are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired and trained.

Northeast Indiana Works will provide the company with additional hiring and training assistance. The Fort Wayne City Council also will consider tax phase-ins for Premier Truck's eligible real and personal (equipment) property investments.

“Premier Truck Rental's commitment to Fort Wayne is evident, and we're excited for them as they continue to grow and succeed,” Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement.

