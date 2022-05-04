Zimmer's earnings decline 93%

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $14 million, or 7 cents per diluted common share, plummeting 93% from the $198 million, or 94 cents a share, posted for last year's first quarter.

The Warsaw-based orthopedic devices manufacturer also reported net sales of $1.66 billion, a 4% increase from the $1.60 billion reported for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Zimmer Biomet completed the spinoff of its former spine and dental business on March 1, creating ZimVie, a publicly traded company. Looking only at continuing operations, the company's earnings were $73 million for the first quarter, a 62% drop from last year.

Ashtyn Evans, an Edward Jones senior analyst in St. Louis, said Tuesday in a report that Zimmer Biomet shares “are attractively valued.” She also said the company “appears to be navigating an increasingly difficult cost environment better than anticipated.”

2 jobs open for every unemployed person

Employers posted a record 11.5 million job openings in March, meaning the United States now has an unprecedented two job openings for every person who is unemployed.

The latest data released by the the Bureau of Labor Statistics further reveals an extraordinarily tight labor market that has emboldened millions of Americans to seek better-paying jobs, while also contributing to the biggest inflation surge in four decades.

A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in March – a sign they are confident they can find better pay or improved working conditions elsewhere. Layoffs, which has been running around 1.8 million a month before the pandemic hit the economy in early 2020, ticked up to 1.4 million in March from 1.35 million in February.