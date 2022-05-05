Lincoln posts income decline for 1st quarter

Lincoln Financial Group on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $104 million, or 58 cents per diluted share available to common stockholders, compared with net income in the first quarter of 2021 of $225 million, or $1.16 per diluted share available to common stockholders.

First-quarter adjusted income from operations was $294 million, or $1.66 per diluted share available to common stockholders, compared to adjusted income from operations of $350 million, or $1.82 per diluted share available to common stockholders, in the first quarter of 2021.

“First quarter results were solid despite headwinds from the pandemic and a more normal level of alternative investment income. We continued to grow sales, return capital and maintain a strong balance sheet,” Dennis R. Glass, president and CEO of Lincoln Financial Group, said in a statement.

Ford sales fall 10.5%

Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday reported a 10.5% year-over-year decline in U.S. sales in April. The automaker sold 176,965 vehicles last month.

Sales of Ford's flagship truck lineup, F-Series, were down 22.3% in April, though the automaker noted that sales were up nearly 15% over March. It is now shipping the all-electric F-150 Lightning to dealers, though April's sales release did not include any sales figure for the truck.