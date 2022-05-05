Market boom in real estate seen for retail

The local retail real estate market is booming, according to an analysis being released today.

The 2022 Fort Wayne, Indiana Retail Market Report shows 12.7 million square feet of occupied space, the highest amount since The Zacher Co. began preparing the reports in 2008.

As of May 1, the city had 14.3 million total square feet of retail space, a 2% increase from one year ago. The vacancy rate was 10.9% this year compared with 12.4% on May 1, 2021.

Steve Zacher, the commercial real estate firm's president and managing broker, expects the local retail vacancy rate to decline even more in the coming year – assuming federal officials get inflation under control.

“The factors that have led to two positive years of retail market growth are likely to continue, but at a slowing pace,” the report states.

Those factors include more investment money coming into real estate because very low interest rates are being paid on alternative investments, Zacher said. Also, office real estate has become less attractive to people committed to investing in real estate because of the increase in remote working. As a result, retail real estate has picked up some of those investment dollars, he said, adding that industrial properties have benefited even more.

Forces expected to slow the pace of growth include increasing interest rates, increasing construction costs and labor shortages, which are expected to limit retail growth, the report states.

Based on the data, the overall negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local retail market “appears to be negligible,” the report states.

Although some retailers have moved locations in the past 12 months, including Burlington and Ulta, none has announced plans to close locally – as far as Zacher knows. That includes businesses inside Glenbrook Square, the regional mall in the city's northeast quadrant, and Jefferson Pointe, the outdoor lifestyle mall in the southwest quadrant, he said.

The percentages haven't been artificially inflated by retailers that have closed but continue to make monthly payments until their leases expire.

“If there's a store closed, we call (the space) vacant,” Zacher said Tuesday during a phone interview. “We don't count whether they're paying rent or not. It's either vacant or occupied.”

The almost 132,000 square feet of retail space on the Electric Works campus was included in the 2022 total square footage even though renovations aren't yet completed and the buildings aren't occupied.

