Tougher times loom for borrowers

WASHINGTON – Record-low mortgages below 3%, reached last year, are long gone. Credit card rates will likely rise. So will the cost of an auto loan. Savers may finally receive a yield high enough to top inflation.

The substantial half-point hike in its benchmark short-term rate that the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday won't, by itself, have much immediate effect on most Americans' finances. But additional large hikes are expected to be announced at the Fed's next two meetings, in June and July, and economists and investors foresee the fastest pace of rate increases since 1989.

The result could be much higher borrowing costs for households well into the future. Here are some questions and answers about what the rate hikes could mean for consumers and businesses:

Will mortgage rates keep going up? Rates on home loans have soared in the last few months, partly in anticipation of the Fed's moves, and will probably keep rising.

How will that affect the housing market? If you're looking to buy a home and are frustrated by the lack of available houses, that's unlikely to change anytime soon. Economists say that higher mortgage rates will discourage some would-be purchasers. And average home prices, which have been soaring at about a 20% annual rate, could at least rise at a slower pace.

What about other loans? For users of credit cards, home equity lines of credit and other variable-interest debt, rates would rise about the same amount as the Fed hike, usually within one or two billing cycles. That's because those rates are based in part on banks' prime rate, which moves in tandem with the Fed. Car loans are more sensitive to competition, which can slow the rate of increases.

Will I be able to earn more on my savings? Probably, though not likely by very much. And it depends on where your savings, if you have any, are parked. Savings, certificates of deposit and money market accounts don't typically track the Fed's changes. But online banks and others with high-yield savings accounts could be an exception; they typically require significant deposits.