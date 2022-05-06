Stocks fall, wiping out earlier gains

A sharp sell-off left the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 1,000 points lower Thursday, wiping out the gains from Wall Street's biggest rally in two years.

The benchmark S&P 500 fell 3.6%, marking its biggest loss in nearly two years, a day after it posted its biggest gain since May 2020. The Nasdaq slumped 5%, its worst drop since June 2020. The losses by the Dow and the other indexes offset the gains from a day earlier.

Wall Street's day-to-day reversal reflects the degree of investors' unease about inflation, and how effective the Federal Reserve's bid to tame higher prices by jacking up interest rates will be.

The S&P 500 fell 153.30 points, to 4,146.87, and the Nasdaq slid 647.16 points, to 12,317.69. The Dow briefly skidded 1,375 points before closing down 1,063.09 points, or 3.1%, to 32,997.97.

More Americans seek jobless aid

More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but the total number of people collecting jobless aid is at its lowest level in more than 50 years.

Jobless claims in the U.S. rose by 19,000, to 200,000, for the week ending April 30, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average for claims, which softens some of the weekly volatility, rose 8,000 from the previous week, to 188,000.

The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending April 23 fell by 19,000 from the previous week, to 1,384,000. That's the fewest since January 1970.

Stellantis revenues increase by 12%

Stellantis on Thursday reported higher first-quarter revenues despite lower deliveries, with no significant effect from the closure of its Russian plant because of sanctions.

Stellantis, formed last year from the merger of PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, said first-quarter revenue rose 12%, to $44 billion, despite a 12% decline in shipments.

Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer credited pricing policies, vehicle mix and favorable foreign exchange rates for the results. The company does not provide full quarterly earnings for the first and third quarters.