Biden creates new initiative for factories

HAMILTON, Ohio -- President Joe Biden pledged Friday that 3D printing technology would help return factory jobs to the U.S. and reduce inflationary pressures as he traveled to Ohio to make his case for the future of manufacturing.

Biden went to United Performance Metals in Hamilton to highlight commitments by five leading U.S. manufacturers to boost their reliance on small and medium American companies for 3D printing.

GE Aviation, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Siemens Energy have agreed to take part in the program. Biden toured the factory with executives.

The promise of 3D printing is that it could reverse the outsourcing of factory jobs and industrial production, allowing for more components to be manufactured in the U.S. An analysis by the consulting firm Kearney estimated the technology could produce $600 billion to $900 billion in economic value by enabling more production domestically.

GE Aviation and Raytheon set a goal of looking to small and medium companies for 50% of their requests for quotes for products requiring 3D printing or related technologies. Siemens Energy committed to targeting 20% to 40% of externally sourced 3D print parts and will work with 10 to 20 small and medium companies to help improve their capability.

Lockheed Martin has agreed to work with smaller suppliers on research to improve the use of 3D printing as an alternative to castings and forgings. Honeywell is offering technical assistance including part design, data generation, machine operation and post-processing to small and medium suppliers it works with.