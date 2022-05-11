Zimmer Biomet system aims to streamline surgeries

Zimmer Biomet said Tuesday it debuted first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence capabilities for an Omni Suite platform designed to help optimize surgical workflow.

The Omni Suite Intelligent Operating Room technology should improve the efficiency of joint replacement surgery procedures, a news release said.

The new artificial intelligence, or AI feature, uses cameras to automatically recognize and timestamp key operating room workflow milestones, including patient entry and exit, door count, the start and stop of anesthesia, surgery, and cleaning, Zimmer Biomet said.

The platform guides surgical teams, based on real-time workflow metrics.

Bollinger Motors hires contract manufacturer

Bollinger Motors Inc. said Roush Enterprises Inc. will be the contract manufacturer to assemble its line of all-electric commercial platforms and chassis cabs in Livonia, Michigan.

Roush will work for Bollinger under a supplier agreement.

The Oak Park, Michigan-based EV startup also didn't disclose a timeline, though CEO Robert Bollinger said the company will be working on more prototypes this year and design verification next year.

SOLV Holdings buys Custom Sound

SOLV Holdings, an Ambassador Enterprises affiliate, has acquired Custom Sound Designs, an audio, visual, lighting, and acoustic design firm. Financial terms of the deal were not released. Both businesses are privately held.

Custom Sound Designs employs 31, Janie Waldron of Fort Wayne's SOLV Holdings said through email. SOLV employs five.

“No jobs will be eliminated and hiring will continue as needed,” Waldron said.

Custom Sound Designs is headquartered in New Haven, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Fort Worth, Texas.