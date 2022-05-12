Apple pulling plug on iPod

Apple Inc.'s iPod, a groundbreaking device that upended the music and electronics industries more than two decades ago, is no more. The company announced it would discontinue the iPod Touch, the last remnant of the 21-year-old line. The Touch will remain on sale until supplies run out.

Apple released dozens of versions of the iPod, but the product was gradually eclipsed by its other devices, especially the iPhone.

The iPod helped turn Apple from a nearly bankrupt company to a $3 trillion behemoth. It set the stage for the iPhone, iPad and AirPods, which now make up most of Apple's revenue.

Casinos on a roll

America's casinos recorded their best month ever in March.

The American Gaming Association said Wednesday that U.S. commercial casinos won more than $5.3 billion from gamblers in March. The previous record was $4.92 billion in July 2021.

The numbers do not include tribal casinos, which report separately.

Beyond Meat sales dip

Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat reported lower-than-expected first-quarter sales as it slashed prices and demand from restaurants fell.

The El Segundo, California, company said its revenue rose 1.2%, to $109.5 million, in the January-to-March period. Beyond Meat's shares – already down 60% from the start of this year – tumbled 24% in after-hours trading.

Beyond's U.S. retail sales jumped 6.9% in the quarter, but that was mostly because of the introduction of Beyond Meat Jerky, a snack-food partnership with PepsiCo.