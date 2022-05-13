Miller's terminating leases costing 700 jobs

Almost 700 workers will lose their jobs with Miller's Health Systems Inc. on June 30, when the company terminates its leases at eight Indiana nursing homes.

The affected nursing homes include Miller's Merry Manor, 1500 Grant St., Huntington. The facility employs 80.

But the Warsaw-based company expects property owners will sign agreements with new care providers and continue operations by hiring most, if not all, of the Miller's employees, according to a WARN letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies planning mass firings or layoffs to notify state and local officials at least 60 days before the effective date. Miller's letter was dated May 2.

Additional locations ending their leases are in LaGrange, Wakarusa, Indianapolis, Peru, Rushville, Sullivan and Tipton. The total number of affected workers statewide is 691.

“Changing business terms and conditions will leave us no choice but to terminate our current operating lease with the owner of the property, Highgate Capital Investments/Aurora Health Network ('owner'), effective 6-30-2022,” Miller's President and CEO Patrick Boyle wrote in the WARN notice.

The company filed eight letters with the state, one for each location. Highgate Capital Investments was listed as the property owner in all eight communities.

Miller's Health Systems was founded in 1964 to provide traditional nursing home care, according to the company's website. Over time, it expanded offerings to include rehabilitation services, adult day care services, assisted living, dementia and hospice care.

