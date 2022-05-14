Nissan eyes 3rd US plant for electrics

Nissan is considering adding a new auto plant in the U.S. to keep up with growing demand for electric vehicles, a top executive at the Japanese automaker said Friday.

“It may not be a surprise that we go for a third plant,” Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said.

Nissan Motor Co. now has two auto plants in the U.S., in Canton, Mississippi, and Smyrna, Tennessee. Each of the plants employs thousands of workers and has produced millions of Nissan vehicles.

The third plant would not just be an added assembly line to an existing plant but a totally new facility, Gupta said. It would eventually add several thousand jobs.

Rivian recalls pickups over sensor defect

Rivian issued a recall this week for 500 of its R1T pickup trucks for a sensor defect that could cause air bags to improperly deploy when a child is in the front passenger seat.

The company is notifying customers affected and replacing the front passenger seat at no charge.

Rivian stock, which hit a high of $179.47 in mid-November, has fallen sharply this year. It closed at $26.70 per share Friday.

Honda profit declines with supply shortages

Honda's fiscal fourth-quarter profit slipped to almost half of what it earned last year as it endured supply shortages and rising raw materials costs.

Honda Motor Co. reported Friday that its profit was $967 million in the January-to-March quarter, down 41% from a year earlier. Quarterly sales edged 7% higher, to $30 billion.

Honda said it is cutting costs but acknowledged uncertainty about supplies and production with Chinese lockdowns to battle coronavirus outbreaks. The semiconductor shortage has hurt sales, despite strong demand, the company said.