Steel Dynamics to buy ROCA equity

Steel Dynamics, Inc. on Monday said it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire the equity interest of ROCA ACERO S.A. de C.V., in a deal to be funded with available cash.

Financial terms were not included in a news release outlining the plan, which Fort Wayne-based Steel Dynamics said is part of its North American raw material procurement strategy. Company officials did not respond Monday afternoon to a request for more information.

ROCA is headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, and operates a ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals recycling business. Its primary operations comprise four scrap processing facilities positioned near high-volume industrial scrap sources located throughout central and northern Mexico.

Those combined facilities ship approximately 575,000 gross tons of scrap annually and have an estimated annual processing capability of approximately 850,000 gross tons, the release said.

“We look forward to adding ROCA to the Steel Dynamics family to further solidify our Southwest U.S. and Mexico growth strategy,” SDI President and CEO Mark D. Millett said.

Ford, GM reinstate mask mandate

DETROIT – Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis NV are reimplementing a mask mandate starting Monday at their facilities in Michigan counties that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have labeled as “high” risk for COVID-19 infection.

Ford's statement didn't specify how long the mandate will last. Stellantis says it expects the requirement for the company-issued masks will be in place for two weeks. It affects employees, contractors and visitors at all facilities located in counties where the CDC now is recommending masks indoors. There are 16 in Michigan, including Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

GM spokesman David Barnas said the automaker will implement COVID protection measures at its facilities in Oakland, Wayne, Livingston and Macomb counties and is communicating that to it employees.

Starbucks to fund staff abortions

Starbucks said Monday it will pay the travel expenses for U.S. employees to access abortion and gender-confirmation procedures if those services aren't available within 100 miles of a worker's home.

The Seattle coffee giant said it will also make the travel benefit available to the dependents of employees who are enrolled in Starbucks' health care plan. Starbucks has 240,000 U.S. employees; it was not immediately clear what percentage of them are enrolled in the company's health care plan.

Starbucks is among the most high-profile companies to adopt a travel benefit in the wake of a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court which would abolish the nationwide right to abortion.