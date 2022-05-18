GM plant set to hire temps for vacations

General Motors' Fort Wayne Assembly plant will host weekly hiring fairs to help fill more than 400 temporary positions.

The additional workers would help cover as employees take more vacation during the summer. Temporary hires work “usually two years or less before they become a seniority employee,” spokesman Jeffrey Benzing said through email.

Landing a temporary job with GM is often the pathway to permanent employment, though not all choose that path.

The weekly hiring events, starting Thursday, will be 2 to 6 p.m. at the plant at 12200 Lafayette Center Road in Roanoke. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, eligible to work in the U.S. and willing to accept flexible hours – “any shift, any day, with little notice,” a news release said. Candidates also must be able to lift up to 40 pounds.

Qualified applicants could start work within 10 days after completing requirements, including comprehensive assessments, hair drug testing and a background check.

Starting wages for the temporaries will be $16.67 for first-shift hires, $17.05 for the second shift and $18.34 for the third shift.

GM in past years often had brief, scheduled summer shutdowns, but Benzing said Tuesday there are no plans for that this year.

Production at the truck assembly plant and other GM facilities has been slowed and occasionally stopped during the pandemic due to a microchip shortage, but the supply chain has apparently improved.

“We are operating as normal,” Benzing said.

lisagreen@jg.net