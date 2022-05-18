Walmart sales up, but supply issues keep profits down

NEW YORK – Walmart reported stronger sales for its fiscal first quarter, but its profit took a beating as the country's largest retailer grappled with surging inflation on food and fuel and higher costs from a snarled global supply chain.

The company also cut its full-year earnings forecast, sending shares down more than 11%.

Executives of Walmart Inc., based in Bentonville, Arkansas, told analysts that while some shoppers bought high-ticket items in the latest quarter, others were switching to private brands from national brands, particularly in lunch meats, as they juggled higher costs. Shoppers also are buying half-gallons of milk, down from gallon jugs.

Retail sales up in April

U.S. retail sales rose 0.9% in April, a solid increase that underscores Americans' ability to keep ramping up spending even as inflation is at nearly a 40-year high.

The increase was driven by greater sales of cars, electronics, and at restaurants, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.

Even adjusting for inflation, which was 0.3% on a monthly basis in April, sales increased.

Gas prices fell slightly last month, restraining inflation, after soaring in March.

Bots bothering Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised that taking over Twitter would enable him to rid the social media platform of its annoying “spam bots.” Now he's arguing there might be just too many automated accounts for the $44 billion deal to move ahead. The sharp turnaround makes little sense except as a method to scuttle or renegotiate a deal that's becoming increasingly costly for him, experts said.