Target stock tumbles as earnings fall by half

NEW YORK – The pandemic vastly changed the way Americans spend money and now as they return to pre-pandemic behavior, they're tripping up retailers again.

That dynamic has only been intensified in recent months as inflation jumps sharply, and the latest financial report from Target underscores the challenges.

Target reported Wednesday that its profit tumbled 52% compared with the same period last year in an environment of rising costs for things such as fuel, and also a lightning quick return by consumers to more normalized spending. Purchases of big TVs and appliances that Americans loaded up on during the pandemic have faded, leaving Target with a bloated inventory that must be marked down to sell.

Shares of Target Corp. plunged 27%, the biggest one-day sell-off since the Black Monday market crash of 1987.

Target said that revenue rose 4%, to $24.83 billion, in its most recent quarter, which was a little better than expected.

Big-box retailers became a lifeline during the pandemic with millions of people splurging on food to make at home, as well as big-ticket electronics. The spending on groceries continues to be strong, but those sales are lower-margin compared with those luxuries for the home. Consumers are also spending more on things such as luggage as they begin to travel again.

Yet even though consumer spending continues to be strong, costs are rising for major retailers. That is hitting the bottom line of companies that have prospered during the last two years.

Target reported Wednesday that first-quarter net income tumbled to $1.01 billion, or $2.16 per share, in the quarter that ended April 30. Per-share earnings adjusted for one-time costs were $2.19, far from Wall Street projections of $3.07 a share expected by industry analysts polled by FactSet.

On Wall Street Wednesday, Target shares slid $53.67, to $161.61. The last time Target shares fell so hard was on Oct. 19, 1987, one of the worst days in history for U.S. markets, when the Dow fell more than 20%.