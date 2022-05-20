Kohl's tempers expectations

NEW YORK – Kohl's Corp. cut its annual earnings and sales forecast, as the department store chain joins a string of retailers stung with soaring inflation.

The reduction, announced Thursday, came as it reported fiscal first-quarter results that came below analysts' expectations. Sales at stores opened at least year, a key measure, dropped 5.2% as shoppers scrutinized their purchases.

Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said high inflation is making shoppers rethink their purchases, noting that Kohl's is keeping its customers, but the average total purchase price is dropping. Gass also said the company is reviewing multiple offers from interested parties looking to buy the business.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, company said that it earned $14 million, or 11 cents per share. Shares rose $1.91, or 4%, to $45.04.

Unemployment ticks up

More Americans applied for jobless aid last week, but the total number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits is at a 53-year low.

Applications for unemployment benefits rose by 21,000, to 218,000, for the week ending May 14, the Labor Department reported.

The four-week average for claims, which smooths out some of the weekly volatility, rose 8,250 from the previous week, to 199,500.

The number of jobless benefits recipients for the week ending May 7 fell from the previous week, to 1,317,000 – the fewest since Dec. 27, 1969.

Home sales still falling

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the third consecutive month in April.

Existing home sales fell 2.4% last month from March, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.61 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That's the slowest pace since June 2020.

The median home price in April jumped 14.8% from a year earlier, to $391,200. That's an all-time high according to data going back to 1999, the association said.