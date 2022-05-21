G-7 backs $19.8 billion to aid Ukraine economy

KOENIGSWINTER, Germany – The Group of Seven leading economies agreed Friday to provide $19.8 billion in economic aid to Ukraine to help keep tight finances from hindering its ability to defend itself from Russia's invasion.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner told reporters that $9.5 billion of the total amount was mobilized at meetings of the G-7 finance ministers in Koenigswinter this week.

The money is intended to help the Ukrainian government keep basic services for its people functioning, and is separate from efforts to provide the country with weapons and humanitarian aid.

Canada says no to Huawei 5G parts

Wireless carriers in Canada won't be allowed to install Huawei equipment in their high-speed 5G networks, the Canadian government said Thursday, joining allies in banning the giant Chinese technology company.

Canada had been the only member of the Five Eyes intelligence-pooling alliance not to bar or restrict use of equipment from Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. in its 5G networks. The U.S. and the other members – Britain, Australia and New Zealand – previously banned Huawei. Canada's ban also includes ZTE Corp., one of China's biggest tech companies and one that is state-owned. Canada's major wireless companies already had started working with other providers.

German farmer says VW ruined his soil

A court in Germany cast doubt Friday on claims by a farmer that automaker Volkswagen is partly responsible for the effect that global warming is having on his family business.

The plaintiff, Ulf Allhoff-Cramer, claims drier soil and heavier rains because of climate change are harming his fields, cattle and commercial forests.

But a regional court in the town of Detmold asked the plaintiff and his lawyers to provide further details to back up their legal arguments, the German news agency dpa reported. The presiding judge also asked whether the plaintiff has already suffered climate-related damages or is merely expecting them.