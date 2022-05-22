Entrepreneurship increasing in US

The rate of job seekers who started their own businesses in the first quarter hit the highest rate since the first quarter of 2019, according to survey results of more than 3,000.

This came as workers across the country reconsidered professional priorities amid record-high job openings and rising wages, global outplacement and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. said in a news release Thursday.

According to the survey conducted quarterly of more than 3,000 job seekers in the U.S., 5.2% started their own businesses in the first quarter, up from 3.7% in the final quarter of 2021 and 4% in the first quarter of 2021. It is the highest rate since 5.6% of job seekers started businesses in the first three months of 2019, the release said.

This follows a year of record applications for business openings, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Last year, 5.4 million applications for new businesses were filed, up from the previous record of 4.4 million set in 2020. In April, the department's Business Formation Statistics showed 423,153 applications for new businesses, up 1.6% from March.

More workers identified as self-employed at the end of 2021, as well, Challenger said. According to seasonally adjusted data for non-agricultural workers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 9.3 million workers were self-employed last year, an 8% increase in one year.