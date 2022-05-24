Jobless rate across region falls to 2.2%

The Fort Wayne region's unemployment rate, already at a low 2.6% in March, dropped to 2.2% in April, according to figures released Monday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The rate for the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Statistical Area matches the state's unemployment rate. The MSA consists of Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.

Allen County's April unemployment rate, at 2.3%, stands slightly higher than the statewide rate, as does Fort Wayne's, at 2.5%. But the state and region's unemployment rates are more than a percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.9% for April.

The county, city and MSA made substantial employment gains from a year ago, when the unemployment in the MSA stood at 3.9%, the county at 4.1% and the city at 4.5%.

The MSA's number of unemployed residents went down nearly 44% from this time last year – from 8,347 to 4,862. The number of employed residents went up from 215,097 to 219,679.

Adams, DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties all had an April unemployment rate below 2%. LaGrange, at 1.3%, tied with Boone County for the lowest county unemployment rate in Indiana.

Statewide, all counties had April unemployment rates below 5%, the threshold economists consider full employment. The highest unemployment was in Lake County, at 3.9%, followed by Howard County at 3.8%.

“Local labor markets continue to be favorable to job seekers,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute.

“We continue to have plenty of open jobs locally, yet the number of available workers isn't keeping pace,” she said.

Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works, said companies are beginning to realize they must tackle what is becoming a labor shortage.

“More and more, various entities in northeast Indiana are focusing on building talent pipelines regionally and launching career awareness or exploration initiatives to ensure skilled workforces for the future,” he said in an email

“That doesn't solve the immediate worker shortage challenge,” Farrant said, “but it is an essential longer-term strategy that may insulate us from encountering this problem again.”

The labor shortage coupled with inflationary pressures on supplies and wages, is squeezing smaller employers, Blakeman said.

She added the community research institute has returned to comparing unemployment figures year-to-year rather than month-to-month, as the labor market has stabilized when compared to the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

