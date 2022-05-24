Stocks post strong rally after 7 weeks of declines

Stocks closed broadly higher Monday, an upbeat start to the week on Wall Street after seven weeks of declines that nearly ended the bull market that began in March 2020.

The S&P 500 rose 1.9%, with technology and financial sector stocks doing much of the heavy lifting for the benchmark index. The Dow Industrial Average rose 2% and the Nasdaq climbed 1.6%.

The recent heavy selling on the market has primed traders to snap up big tech stocks and shares in other companies that had been high flyers before the market's punishing skid, said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial.

MetalX acquires SRT Aluminum assets

MetalX announced Monday it has agreed to acquire the assets and business of SRT Aluminum in Wabash. SRT is a secondary aluminum melting operation that converts scrap aluminum into specification RSI in sow and ingot form, utilizing electric induction and reverb furnaces to produce 150 million pounds annually, MetalX said. SRT employs 120 people, all of whom are expected to become MetalX employees post-closing.

The transaction is expected to close at the end of July.

Advance Auto Parts' earnings beat forecast

Advance Auto Parts Inc. on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $139.8 million. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.57 per share.

Advance Auto Parts expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.30 to $13.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.2 billion to $11.5 billion. Their shares have declined 24% since the beginning of the year.