WaterFurnace begins sales meet

Fort Wayne-based WaterFurnace International said it will emphasize both its global reach and local economic impact with “Redefine” – its biannual commercial national sales meeting that began Monday and runs through Wednesday.

The event will bring 160 commercial representatives of the company's product lineup from around the world to Fort Wayne, where they will tour the company's manufacturing and testing facility. They will also see how about WaterFurnace is handling critical climate areas like decarbonization, electrification and clean HVAC technology, the company said.