Starbucks to close its 130 Russian stores

Starbucks is pulling out of the Russian market. In a memo to employees Monday, the Seattle coffee giant said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia.

Starbucks said it will continue to pay its nearly 2,000 Russian employees for six months and help them transition to new jobs.

Starbucks' Russian stores are owned and operated by Alshaya Group, a Kuwait-based franchise operator. Starbucks had suspended all business activity in Russia on March 8 because of the war in Ukraine.

Game makers unionize

A small group of quality assurance workers at an Activision Blizzard-owned game studio have unionized, marking the arrival of the first labor union at a major U.S. gaming company.

The workers at Raven Software, a Wisconsin subsidiary of Activision, voted to form the union Game Workers Alliance with the Communications Workers of America. Nineteen workers voted in favor of the union, with three voting against, the National Labor Relations Board tallied Monday. Two additional challenged ballots were uncounted.

Average US car age hits record 12.2 years

The average age of light vehicles in operation has hit a record, increasing by two months this year to 12.2 years, as a shortage of vehicles is keeping Americans in their cars for longer, according to a study released Monday.

It's the fifth consecutive year of increase even as the U.S. vehicle fleet recovered, growing by 3.5 million vehicles in the last year, according to the report from financial information firm S&P Global. Inc's mobility team.

The results are indicative of pent-up demand that's likely to keep automakers, their dealers and repair shops happy for years to come.